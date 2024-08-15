Akasa flight makes emergency landing for ailing passenger who later dies





While the passenger was declared dead after an examination by doctors, the flight left for Mumbai at around 6pm after mandatory inspection formalities were completed, an official said.





Akasa Air flight QP1492, flying from Varanasi to Mumbai on 15 August 2024, made a diversion and landed in Bhopal on account of a medical emergency on board.





Despite the best efforts of our cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger, unfortunately, passed away," the airline said in a statement.





"Our thoughts are with the relatives and loved ones of the deceased passenger. We acknowledge the efforts of our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift response to this emergency," the airline added.





Later in the evening, airport director Ramji Awasthi said, "The flight left for Mumbai at 6pm after the aircraft maintenance engineer of the airline arrived from Ahmedabad and gave the mandatory green light for the onward journey after examination." -- PTI

A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal after a passenger fell sick, an official said.