Akasa flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls sick
August 15, 2024  15:34
image
A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here after a passenger fell sick, an official said. 

 The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi told PTI

The passenger, who was in critical condition, was rushed to hospital. 

The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities, Awasthi said.  
