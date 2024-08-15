RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AI cancels Delhi-Narita flight for Friday due to inclement weather warning
August 15, 2024  18:30
File image
File image
Air India has cancelled its scheduled flight from the national capital to Narita in Japan for Friday due to inclement weather warnings. 

The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings on the Delhi-Narita route flights on August 16 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation. 

The flights AI306 and AI307 on the Delhi-Narita-Delhi sector on Friday have been cancelled due to inclement weather warning in Tokyo, it said in a post on X. -- PTI
