AI cancels Delhi-Narita flight for Friday due to inclement weather warning





The airline said passengers with confirmed bookings on the Delhi-Narita route flights on August 16 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.





The flights AI306 and AI307 on the Delhi-Narita-Delhi sector on Friday have been cancelled due to inclement weather warning in Tokyo, it said in a post on X. -- PTI

