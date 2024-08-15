RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


60 kg charas worth Rs 30 cr found off Gujarat coast; 4th incident in a week
August 15, 2024  20:56
The police on Thursday recovered 50 packets containing 60 kg of charas (hashish) worth Rs 30 crore found lying on the seashore near Onjal village in Gujarat's Navsari district, said an official. 

This was the fourth incident in a week when a large quantity of unclaimed narcotics was recovered from the coastline in the south Gujarat region. 

After the seizure of charas packets from coastal areas of Surat and Valsad districts earlier this week, the local police had formed several teams to scan the coastline of Navsari, said superintendent of police Sushil Agarwal. 

"During our combing operation, we recovered 50 packets of charas, which were lying unclaimed at five different spots on the beach near Onjal village. Each packet contained 1,200 grams of charas and the value of 1,000 grams of the contraband in the international market was Rs 50 lakh. In all, we have seized 60 kg of charas worth Rs 30 crore," informed the SP. 

"The contraband inside each packet was sealed using five layers of plastic and cloth sheets. Urdu and Afghan texts were found on these packets. A preliminary probe suggests these packets drifted in the sea for some time before they got washed ashore here," said Agarwal. -- PTI
