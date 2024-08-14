RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low
August 14, 2024  14:35
Wholesale inflation fell to a 3-month low of 2.04 per cent in July on decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Wednesday showed. 

 The decline in wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in July came after it rose for four months in a row till June, when it was 3.36 per cent. It was (-) 1.23 per cent in July last year.

 In April wholesale inflation stood at 1.19 per cent. As per the data, food inflation in July was 3.45 per cent, down from 10.87 per cent in June, mainly due to month-on-month decline in prices of vegetables, cereals, pulses and onion. Vegetables recorded a deflation of 8.93 per cent in July, against a 38.76 per cent inflation in the previous month.
