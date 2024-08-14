RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wayanad landslides: 401 body parts tested for DNA
August 14, 2024  09:53
Geeta lost her home in Chooralmala
DNA testing of 401 bodies and limbs recovered from the July 30 landslide-hit areas in Wayanad completed on Tuesday. The search operation carried out by the Army, Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Forest Department including several volunteers recovered 349 body parts that belonged to 248 people, including 121 men and 127 women. 

As many as 52 of the body parts would need further tests as those were decomposed, said Revenue Minister K Rajan. According to Rajan, blood samples from 115 people have been collected so far. 

Blood samples of relatives of three natives of Bihar are now available, he said. Meanwhile, for temporary resettlement, Harrison Malayalam labour unions have been asked to provide a report on the safety and management of the 53 houses that are now ready to be provided and the rest of the houses that can be provided, said the minister while addressing the press conference. Trade union representatives and management representatives have been instructed to conduct an inspection and provide a report, including which workers will be considered. 

While ensuring temporary resettlement, a fully equipped settlement is intended in Meppadi, Mupainad, Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Muttil, and Ambalavyal local self-government limits. An investigation will be conducted on Wednesday for rental houses under the leadership of all parties. 

A five-member committee comprising panchayat members, revenue officers, and social workers will identify and report on available houses within the local self-government limits, the minister added further.
