Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to hydraulic failure

The flight landed safely at around 1230 pm at the Mumbai airport, they said.





However, Vistara in a statement said as a precautionary step, the Delhi-Mumbai flight made a "priority" landing due to a "minor" issue on Wednesday.





The airline also said the aircraft landed safely and was undergoing inspection before resuming operations.





"Vistara flight UK 995, which was operating Delhi-Mumbai flight and had 167 persons on board, suffered a hydraulic failure due to which it had to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport," one of the sources said.





In the statement, the airline said that shortly before landing, a minor technical snag was detected in the aircraft.





As a precautionary step, the pilots requested the Air Traffic Controller for a "priority landing", and landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. -- PTI

