Vinesh won't return to India till verdict





The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has further postponed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50 kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16.According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.





"Vinesh will not come to India until her verdict is announced," sources told ANI.





CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.





Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.





Following her disqualification, Phogat requested CAS on August 7 to award her the silver medal.





CAS had previously extended the deadline to August 13.





Vinesh had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals.





The 29-year-old was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach. A day after her disqualification, Vinesh also announced her decision to retire from wrestling.





After Vinesh failed to meet the qualification mark, members and officials of the Indian Olympic Association came under scrutiny.

