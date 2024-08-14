RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three wagons of goods train derail on Katni-Bina section in MP
August 14, 2024  20:56
Three wagons of a coal-carrying goods train derailed near Aslana railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, disrupting the train traffic, a railway spokesperson said. 

Nobody was reported injured in the incident. The derailment took place around 5.30 pm on Katni-Bina section, West Central Railway's chief PRO Harshit Shrivastava said. 

The traffic on both up and down lines was disrupted, and some trains including the Gondwana Express (Jabalpur-H Nizamuddin), Sampark Kranti (Jabalpur-New Delhi) and Dayodaya Express (Jabalpur-Ajmer) were being diverted, he said. 

The restoration work of the rail tracks was going on, he added. 

Earlier this week, two coaches of the Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed when it was about to enter Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening. 

No casualties were reported in the incident. -- PTI
