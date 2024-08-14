The Mahindra Thar Roxx has arrived!





Packed with impressive features, even at the base level, the Thar Roxx boasts dual-tone metal top, LED projector headlamps and taillights, stylish 18-inch wheels, a responsive 23.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, convenient push-button start, rear AC vents, and a USB-C charging port.





Safety is prioritised with electric power steering, three-point seat belts for all passengers, height adjustable driver's seat, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Brake Limited Slip (BLD), and premium embossed fabric upholstery.





-- Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com in Kochi

Long awaited by fans, the 5-door Thar is finally here. The base petrol and diesel variants are priced competitively at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.