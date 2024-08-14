RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has arrived!
August 14, 2024  22:35
Pic: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Pic: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Long awaited by fans, the 5-door Thar is finally here. The base petrol and diesel variants are priced competitively at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. 

Packed with impressive features, even at the base level, the Thar Roxx boasts dual-tone metal top, LED projector headlamps and taillights, stylish 18-inch wheels, a responsive 23.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system, convenient push-button start, rear AC vents, and a USB-C charging port. 

Safety is prioritised with electric power steering, three-point seat belts for all passengers, height adjustable driver's seat, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Brake Limited Slip (BLD), and premium embossed fabric upholstery. 

-- Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com in Kochi
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Domestic PV wholesales dips 2.5% at 341,510 units in July: Siam
Domestic PV wholesales dips 2.5% at 341,510 units in July: Siam

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 2.5 per cent year-on-year to 341,510 units in July, impacted by high base effect as well as companies reducing vehicle dispatches to dealers amid moderation in demand. The overall passenger...

Doctor's murder: Protest enters Day 3, hospital services remain affected
Doctor's murder: Protest enters Day 3, hospital services remain affected

Long queues were seen at outpatient department ticket counters in government hospitals, where senior doctors joined their junior colleagues in the protest.

No silver for Vinesh as CAS rejects appeal
No silver for Vinesh as CAS rejects appeal

The rejection of Vinesh's appeal means India's tally from the Paris Olympics will be of six medals which includes one silver and five bronze.

Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July
Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July

Wholesale inflation fell to a 3-month low of 2.04 per cent in July on decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Wednesday showed. The decline in wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in...

Kirti Chakra conferred to colonel killed in J-K op, 3 others
Kirti Chakra conferred to colonel killed in J-K op, 3 others

Col Singh was a combat veteran and was awarded Sena Medal during his tenure as second-in-command of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances