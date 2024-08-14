States can recover tax dues on mining from 2005: SC





A nine-judge Constitution bench directed that these past dues be paid in a staggered manner over the next 12 years, starting from April 1, 2026. The apex court further stated that no interest or penalty should be levied for demands made for the period before July 25, 2024.





The bench dismissed the argument that the judgment delivered on July 25, which upheld the states' power to levy taxes on mines and mineral-bearing lands, should be applied only prospectively.





The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S. Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, and Augustine George Masih, was deciding whether the royalty levied by the Centre on mines and mineral-bearing lands since 1989 should be refunded to the states.





On July 25, the nine-judge Constitution bench, in an 8:1 majority verdict, held that states have the power to levy taxes on mines and mineral-bearing lands under the Constitution and ruled that the royalty payable on extracted minerals is not a tax.





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued that making the July 25 verdict retrospective would have cascading effects on prices, ultimately burdening the common man, as almost all industries depend on minerals.

