Sensex snaps two-day losing streak on rebound in IT shares

Sensex snaps two-day losing streak on rebound in IT sharesAugust 14, 2024 16:15
Benchmark Sensex closed higher by 150 points on Wednesday, snapping its two-day losing streak following a rally in IT stocks amid a surge in the US markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 149.85 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 79,105.88. During the day, it gained 272.91 points or 0.34 per cent to hit a high of 79,228.94.
The NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 24,143.75. Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.