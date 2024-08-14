Sensex snaps two-day losing streak on rebound in IT shares





The NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 24,143.75. Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Benchmark Sensex closed higher by 150 points on Wednesday, snapping its two-day losing streak following a rally in IT stocks amid a surge in the US markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 149.85 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 79,105.88. During the day, it gained 272.91 points or 0.34 per cent to hit a high of 79,228.94.