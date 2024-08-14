RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex snaps two-day losing streak on rebound in IT shares
August 14, 2024  16:15
image
Benchmark Sensex closed higher by 150 points on Wednesday, snapping its two-day losing streak following a rally in IT stocks amid a surge in the US markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 149.85 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 79,105.88. During the day, it gained 272.91 points or 0.34 per cent to hit a high of 79,228.94. 

 The NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 24,143.75. Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Who Will Vote For Vijay, And Why?
Who Will Vote For Vijay, And Why?

Where do Vijay and his TVK expect to get their votes from? Vijay has a huge fan following among women, but will they automatically become his voters like they had done for MGR's AIADMK, asks N Sathiya Moorthy.

Kolkata rape-murder: Assam hospital cancels advisory to women doctors
Kolkata rape-murder: Assam hospital cancels advisory to women doctors

The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors and other staffers asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night.

First-ever phase-3 trial for dengue vaccine begins in India
First-ever phase-3 trial for dengue vaccine begins in India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Panacea Biotec have initiated the first-ever phase three clinical trial for developing a dengue vaccine in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Zeeshan Ali quits as India Davis Cup coach
Zeeshan Ali quits as India Davis Cup coach

India will take on Sweden on hard indoor court in Stockholm from September 14-15.

Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach
Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach

The 39 year-old has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa with a total of 544 international wickets.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances