Sensex rises 150 pts snaps 2-day losing streak





The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 149.85 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 79,105.88 with half of its constituents ending higher. During the day, it gained 272.91 points or 0.34 per cent to hit a high of 79,228.94.





The NSE Nifty closed marginally up by 4.75 points or 0.02 per cent at 24,143.75. As many 26 Nifty shares closed lower while 24 advanced.

Snapping its two-day losing streak, benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 150 points on Wednesday following a rally in IT stocks amid a surge in the US markets on renewed hopes of a rate cut by the Fed in September.