RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
See: A 600-feet tiranga yatra in Arunachal Pradesh
August 14, 2024  13:40
image
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tweets this image alongside saying, "A grand 600 ft Tiranga Yatra was held in Seppa, East Kameng, under the Har Ghar Tiranga Program. Hon Min Shri @NatungMama, Hon MLAs Shri Ealling Tallang, and Shri Hayeng Mangfi were present."

The PM replied to the tweet saying, "Arunachal Pradesh is a land where patriotism is deeply rooted in the heart of every citizen. This clearly reflects in the state's vibrant cultural heritage. Glad to see such enthusiasm towards #HarGharTiranga."


The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign launched in 2022 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Jan Andolan, urging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, workplaces, and institutions to promote patriotism and unity. The campaign, which began in 2022, continues as part of the nation's Independence Day celebrations.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pak umpire Aleem Dar recounts saddest day of his life
Pak umpire Aleem Dar recounts saddest day of his life

Dar stood in 145 Tests, 231 ODIs and 72 T20 Internationals in a career spanning from 2000 to 2023.

Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July
Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July

Wholesale inflation fell to a 3-month low of 2.04 per cent in July on decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Wednesday showed. The decline in wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in...

'India have every chance of making it a hat-trick'
'India have every chance of making it a hat-trick'

Ravi Shastri is tipping the side he had coached to continue their recent dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

8th Eco Census likely next year; data for 7th awaited
8th Eco Census likely next year; data for 7th awaited

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) has started preparations for the eighth Economic Census (EC), which is expected to be formally launched next year, sources told Business Standard, even as the results of the...

Pak to host 2nd Test vs B'desh without spectators
Pak to host 2nd Test vs B'desh without spectators

The PCB said the difficult decision had been taken due to the ongoing construction work at the venue

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances