See: A 600-feet tiranga yatra in Arunachal Pradesh





The PM replied to the tweet saying, "Arunachal Pradesh is a land where patriotism is deeply rooted in the heart of every citizen. This clearly reflects in the state's vibrant cultural heritage. Glad to see such enthusiasm towards #HarGharTiranga."







The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign launched in 2022 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Jan Andolan, urging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, workplaces, and institutions to promote patriotism and unity. The campaign, which began in 2022, continues as part of the nation's Independence Day celebrations.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tweets this image alongside saying, "A grand 600 ft Tiranga Yatra was held in Seppa, East Kameng, under the Har Ghar Tiranga Program. Hon Min Shri @NatungMama, Hon MLAs Shri Ealling Tallang, and Shri Hayeng Mangfi were present."