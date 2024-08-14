Security forces launch search ops in Doda, weapon recovered





The terrorists are believed to be hiding in the Shivgarh-Assar belt, they said, adding one of them might have got injured as blood stains were spotted in the area. Security forces have recovered one M4 carbine and three backpacks from the area, they said.





The terrorists are believed have moved into these areas as a joint search operation by security forces and police was launched in the Akar forest near Patnitop belt of Udhampur district, they said.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation to track down terrorists who are believed to be hiding after a brief exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, official sources said.