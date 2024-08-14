Security forces engage terrorists in Udhampur op

Hours after the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation against terrorists in the Akar Forest near Patnitop on Tuesday, security personnel established contact with the terrorists.





The operation is ongoing.





Additionally, a special Naka has been set up on the Batote-Doda highway as part of the joint effort.





Meanwhile, security forces across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day to ensure public safety.





On Saturday, two Army soldiers lost their lives in an encounter. In recent months, Jammu has seen an increase in terror attacks, including an assault on an army convoy in Kathua and skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur. -- ANI