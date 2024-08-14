RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'RG Kar principal gave alcohol to students'
August 14, 2024  11:01
image
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: On former principal Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh, Akhtar Ali, Ex-Deputy Superintendent, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, says, "He is a very corrupt person. He used to fail students, he used to avail 20% commission on tender orders... he used to loot money from every work that happened in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He used to provide alcohol to students at his guest house. He is like a mafia person. He used to have a big security and is very powerful. I complained against him in 2023. Hs resignation was an eyewash, he was appointed as a Principal in National Medical College within eight hours."

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.
