Rahul Navin appointed ED director
August 14, 2024  20:36
Acting Enforcement Directorate chief Rahul Navin was on Wednesday appointed as the full-time director of the federal anti-money laundering agency. 

An order issued by the appointments committee of the cabinet said the appointment of Navin, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre, has been made "for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier". 

The ED director is an additional secretary rank post in the Union government and Navin was empanelled as an AS in December last year. 

Navin, 57, joined the ED in November, 2019 as a special director to spearhead the agency's work with regard to India's mutual evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force, the global body that leads action against money laundering. 

A BTech and an MTech from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from the Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Navin was appointed as the acting director of the ED after the tenure of his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra came to an end on September 15 last year. 

Considered close to Mishra, Navin's tenure as the ED head saw the high profile arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in separate money laundering cases. 

An expert in international taxation matters, Navin belongs to Bihar and has worked in the I-T Department for 30 years. 

During his stint in the international taxation wing during 2004-08, the I-T department raised demands on several offshore transactions including in the Vodafone case. -- PTI
