RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police rescues over 300 Odiyas captive in Bengal
August 14, 2024  23:55
File image
File image
Over 300 people from Odisha, who were allegedly detained by locals in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur, safely returned home on Wednesday after being rescued by the police, officials said. 

The incident is suspected to be a fallout of the alleged assault on migrant laborers from West Bengal in Odisha, who were mistakenly identified as Bangladeshi nationals. 

The people, from Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, had traveled to Kharika village in Keshpur for treatment by a local healer. 

On their way back, they were allegedly attacked by a mob, which also damaged their vehicles, they claimed. 

"All the people were rescued due to police intervention and safely reached Odisha," said additional director general of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar. 

He confirmed that the buses carrying the group dropped them off at Laxmannath Gate on the Odisha-Bengal border on Tuesday evening. 

The situation came to light after some affected people contacted Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, who then informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. 

Senior police officials from both states quickly coordinated efforts to rescue the detained people. 

Inspector-in-charge of Remuna police station, Sanju Hasina Kulu, said 27 people from Remuna block were among those detained and have safely reached Laxmannath Gate. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Domestic PV wholesales dips 2.5% at 341,510 units in July: Siam
Domestic PV wholesales dips 2.5% at 341,510 units in July: Siam

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 2.5 per cent year-on-year to 341,510 units in July, impacted by high base effect as well as companies reducing vehicle dispatches to dealers amid moderation in demand. The overall passenger...

Doctor's murder: Protest enters Day 3, hospital services remain affected
Doctor's murder: Protest enters Day 3, hospital services remain affected

Long queues were seen at outpatient department ticket counters in government hospitals, where senior doctors joined their junior colleagues in the protest.

No silver for Vinesh as CAS rejects appeal
No silver for Vinesh as CAS rejects appeal

The rejection of Vinesh's appeal means India's tally from the Paris Olympics will be of six medals which includes one silver and five bronze.

Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July
Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July

Wholesale inflation fell to a 3-month low of 2.04 per cent in July on decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Wednesday showed. The decline in wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in...

Kirti Chakra conferred to colonel killed in J-K op, 3 others
Kirti Chakra conferred to colonel killed in J-K op, 3 others

Col Singh was a combat veteran and was awarded Sena Medal during his tenure as second-in-command of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances