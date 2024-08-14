RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day till next hearing
August 14, 2024  13:23
image
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday stayed the insolvency proceedings against Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), which operates Cafe Coffee Day chain, till next date of hearing. Passing an interim order, the Chennai-based bench of the appellate tribunal stayed the operations of the NCLT order. 

 NCLAT also directed the financial creditor of CDEL -- IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd (IDBITSL) claiming a default of Rs 228.45 crore, to file a counter affidavit over the submissions of the company. 

 "In these eventualities, the respondents are directed to file counter affidavits within a period of three weeks. Till the next date of listing, the effect of the operation of the impugned order, admitting the appellant (CDEL) to Section 7 procedures will be kept in abeyance," said a bench comprising Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma and Jatindranath Swain.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Celestial Spectacle!
A Celestial Spectacle!

The annual Perseid meteor shower occurs when the earth passes through the cosmic debris from the trail of Comet Swift-Tuttle in 1992. It gets more magical when it aligns with the enchanting Aurora Borealis also known as the Northern Lights.

SC allows states to recover royalty on minerals from 2005
SC allows states to recover royalty on minerals from 2005

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Centre's plea for prospective effect of its July 25 verdict, which upheld the power of states to levy tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, and allowed them to seek refund of royalty...

We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh
We should have won the gold medal in Paris: Sreejesh

The India hockey team had won it's first Olympic medal in 41 years at the Tokyo Games.

'I Want To Do A K-Drama'
'I Want To Do A K-Drama'

'If you ask me where I want my career to go, I have been saying this for a long time: I want to do a K-drama. I want to be in Korea doing a love story, full of romance.'

I-Day Recipe: Tricolour Sushi
I-Day Recipe: Tricolour Sushi

Making sushi at home is not as complicated as you imagined and can be a rare holiday treat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances