Mumbai-London Air India flight returns due to pressurisation issue
August 14, 2024  18:50
A London-bound Air India flight, which departed from here on Wednesday morning with 354 people on board returned to the city after the pilot-in-command reported pressurisation issue in the cabin, a source said. 

The aircraft landed safely, the source said. 

"Air India flight AI-129 that had departed from here Wednesday morning returned to the city after the pilot reported pressurisation issue in the Boeing 777 aircraft cabin," the source said. 

The flight departed from Mumbai at 8.36 am and returned to the city at around 11.30 am. Meanwhile, an Air India statement said: "The flight operating from Mumbai to London made an air-return to Mumbai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks." 

The airline also said it has already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination. -- PTI
