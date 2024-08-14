Mumbai Coastal Road will be extended till Bhayandar: Piyush Goyal





Goyal met with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai to discuss the extension of the Coastal Road and other potential measures to ease Mumbai's traffic.





"The Coastal Road will now be extended till Bhayandar. There will be 4-5 packages to distribute the construction work. Once the entire stretch is operational, it will be a huge relief for Mumbaikars who commute daily by vehicle," Goyal said.





The BJP leader said he has already spoken to Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, concerning approvals for the project.





"The environmental clearance report for the extended stretches of Coastal Road will come out by August 23. I also held a meeting with Yadav to speed up the clearance of the Coastal Road-related proposals," he said.





The Coastal Road, estimated to cost about Rs 14,000 crore, will provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, reducing travel time between south Mumbai and suburbs and improving the overall commuting experience. -- PTI

