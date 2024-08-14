Modi likely to travel to New York next month to attend UN summit





The Summit is scheduled to be held on September 22 and 23.





In New York, the prime minister is also set to address an Indian community event besides holding talks with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit, the people said.





The summit will bring leaders from various countries to forge a new international consensus on how to deliver a "better present and safeguard the future", according to the UN.





Effective global cooperation is increasingly critical to our survival but difficult to achieve in an atmosphere of mistrust, using outdated structures that no longer reflect today's political and economic realities, the UN said.





The Summit of the Future is a chance to get back on track, it said. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit New York next month to attend the UN's Summit of the Future, which is likely to be attended by a host of world leaders, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.