Met forecasts heavy rain in south Bengal till Aug 17
August 14, 2024  20:21
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at several places in south Bengal till August 17 owing to a cyclonic circulation and an active monsoon trough in the region, the Met office said on Wednesday. 

The weather office said heavy rainfall is also likely in most north Bengal districts except Darjeeling and Cooch Behar till August 16. 

Very heavy rainfall is likely in south Bengal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, officials said. Kolkata, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Jhargram, and Purulia districts are likely to receive heavy rain, the Met office said. -- PTI
