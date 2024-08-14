RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lights installed on Ayodhya's Ram Path, Bhakti Path stolen
August 14, 2024  00:04
Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
As many as 3,800 bamboo and 36 projector lights worth over Rs 50 lakh installed on Bhakti Path and Ram Path, located in a high-security area in Ayodhya, were allegedly stolen, police said on Tuesday.
   
An FIR was lodged at Ram Janmabhoomi police station following a complaint on August 9 from a representative of the firm - Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles - which set up the lights under a contract awarded by the Ayodhya Development Authority, they said.
 
"As many as 6,400 bamboo lights were installed on Rampath and 96 projector lights were installed on Bhakti Path. Till 19 March all the lights were there but after an inspection on May 9, it was found that some lights were missing.
 
"Till now around 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights have been stolen by some unknown thieves," Shekhar Sharma, a representative of the firm, said in the complaint.
 
According to the FIR, the firm became aware of the theft in May but filed the complaint on August 9, two months after the alleged theft.
 
The police said that an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe is on.
 
Ayodhya was refurbished under a major project ahead of January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in the holy city. -- PTI
