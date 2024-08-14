RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Laughable! US on Sheikh Hasina's claims
August 14, 2024  10:27
The United States Department of State strongly rejected the allegations of the government's involvement in former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, terming them 'laughable' and 'absolutely false' claims.

 "That's laughable. Any implication that the United States was involved in Sheikh Hasina's resignation is absolutely false," Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Vedant Patel, said in a press briefing on Tuesday (local time).

 Patel further said that a lot of disinformation has been seen in recent weeks regarding the current happenings in Bangladesh. "We have seen a lot of disinformation in recent weeks and we were made incredibly committed to strengthening information and integrity across the regional ecosystem, especially our partners in South Asia," he said. 

 Recently, in an interview with ANI, Michael Kugelman, a US-based Foreign Policy expert, and Director of the South Asia Institute at The Wilson Center, refuted allegations of foreign interference behind the mass uprising that led to Sheikh Hasina's ouster, stating he had not seen any 'plausible evidence' to support these claims. He noted that the Hasina government's harsh crackdown on protesters escalated the movement. 

"My view has been very simple. I see this as a crisis that was driven by purely internal factors, by students who were unhappy about a particular issue, job quotas that they didn't like and they were worried about the government. Sheikh Hasina's government cracked down very hard on the students and that then turned the movement into something much bigger. And this was simply driven by internal factors," Kugelman said. 

 Kugelman dismissed allegations from Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who claimed foreign interference behind the protests, saying that the unrest was driven by "internal factors."
