Killers in student movement will be tried: B'desh





The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has called for parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and urged the interim government to make every effort to be inclusive.





The UN Chief has urged the inclusion of women, as well as minority communities in the election process.





"The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to restore calm and organize parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with the support of an interim government," the statement issued by Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, on Monday read.

Bangladesh's interim government says it will try those involved in killings during mass movement of students in International Crimes Tribunal.