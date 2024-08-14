Inflation over the last six months

Inflation over the last six monthsAugust 14, 2024 17:09
Wholesale inflation fell to a 3-month low of 2.04 per cent in July on the decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Wednesday showed.
TOP STORIES
Women to hold midnight protest across Bengal against doctor's murder
Responding to the 'Women, Reclaim the Night' call given on social media by commoners, college students, home-makers and employees of offices will congregate in key thoroughfares in small towns and big cities, including in various parts...