IMA team at murdered doctor's home in Kolkata





The incident that took place on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community. The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.





The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim. The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday.





The protestors were holding placards, "Justice needs to be served", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied".





President of the Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS, Dr Indra Shekhar Prasad said, "... What happened in Kolkata is not the only incident of its kind. Many such cases are happening daily in the country... Being a doctor is one of the noblest professions, we work in a temple-like atmosphere, and if doctors are not safe, how will the patients feel safe? Till the time we get concrete assurance of a long-term and strict law for the safety and security of doctors, health workers, and hospitals, we will continue with our strike..."





Vice-President of the Resident Doctors Association, AIIMS, Dr Suvrankar Datta said, "Our primary demand is to work on the security lapse in the medical infrastructure of the country... What happened in Kolkata can happen to anyone. We demand the Central Government to bring a Central Protection Act on an immediate basis, or either give us a written assurance that a legal provision to ensure the safety of healthcare workers will be brought soon."





Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police brought Sanjoy Roy, the alleged accused in the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, to the Central Government Offices (CGO) Complex in Kolkata on Wednesday. Following an order from the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case and dispatched a specialised medical and forensic team from Delhi. Members of the CBI team from Delhi also arrived at the CGO Complex in Kolkata. According to CBI sources, a special team of medical officers and forensic experts from Delhi has reached the crime scene in Kolkata, where the doctor was allegedly raped.

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a team of Indian Medical Association (IMA) consisting of 12 members reached the residence of the victim on Wednesday.