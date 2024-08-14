RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Horrific! Spare nobody: Mahua on doc rape-murder
August 14, 2024  09:35
Junior doctors and medical students protest
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra condemned the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, calling it a "horrific crime." 

Taking to the social media platform X, Moitra later on Tuesday wrote, "The horrific crime at RG Kar has shocked us to the core. No one should be spared; the investigation must be swift and transparent. Thoughts, prayers, and solidarity." 

 Notably, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has decided to continue its nationwide shutdown of OPD services after discussions with the Resident Doctors' Association. 

In addition, resident doctors at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) have also decided to continue their ongoing strike until all the demands put forth by the association are fully met and provided in writing. 

 The incident, which occurred on August 9, has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community. 

On Tuesday, doctors at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMC), the largest government hospital in South Bihar, held a protest following the incident. 

 Doctors also went on strike in front of the ANMMC hospital's superintendent, holding placards demanding justice. Visuals emerged showing doctors with placards in their hands, calling for accountability. -- ANI
