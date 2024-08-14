RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt exempts UIDAI from payment of income tax
August 14, 2024  19:24
image
The finance ministry has exempted the income of Unique Identification Authority of India from payment of income tax for five years till fiscal 2027-28. 

Accordingly, grants/subsidies received from the central government; fees/ subscriptions, including RTI fee, tender fee, sale of scrap, PVC card; authentication, enrolment and updation service charges received; term/fixed deposits; and interest on bank deposits earned by UIDAI would be exempt from income tax. 

A notification to this effect was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes under the ministry of finance. 

"This notification shall be applicable for assessment year 2024-2025, 2025-2026, 2026-2027, 2027-2028 and 2028-2029," it added. 

UIDAI is a statutory authority established under the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, to ensure compliance with Aadhaar Act, and make regulations & rules consistent with the Act. 

This notification would be effective subject to the conditions that UIDAI would not engage in any commercial activity; activities and the nature of the specified income shall remain unchanged throughout financial years. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Exports dip 1.2% in Jul; trade deficit widens to $23.5 bn
Exports dip 1.2% in Jul; trade deficit widens to $23.5 bn

After remaining in the positive zone for three months, India's exports contracted 1.2 per cent to $33.98 billion in July, while the trade deficit widened to $23.5 billion.

Bengal hospital services hit due to ongoing protests over doctor's murder
Bengal hospital services hit due to ongoing protests over doctor's murder

Long queues were seen at outpatient department ticket counters in government hospitals, where senior doctors joined their junior colleagues in the protest.

Gill, Pant, Jaiswal, Ishan assemble for Duleep Trophy
Gill, Pant, Jaiswal, Ishan assemble for Duleep Trophy

Big stars Kohli, Rohit exempted as Gill, Pant, Rahul, Jadeja set to play Duleep Trophy

Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach
Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach

The 39 year-old has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa with a total of 544 international wickets.

Auto, IT stocks boost Sensex by 150 points
Auto, IT stocks boost Sensex by 150 points

Among Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers. UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances