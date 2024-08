As per the data, the sales of total passenger vehicles stood at 3,41,510 units in July, compared to 3,50,355 units, in the same period last year.

The total domestic Passenger Vehicles (PVs) sales have witnessed a decline of 2.5 per cent in July 2024, as compared to the same period last year 2023, according to the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.