Doda encounter: Injured Army capt dies of injuries
August 14, 2024  13:16
Clothes left behind by the terrorists. Pic: Umar Ganie
Update: A captain of the Indian army lost his life in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said. According to Defence officials, "A Captain of the Indian Army from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles was killed in action during the ongoing Op Assar in Doda district". 

 The killed soldier was injured while leading a search party during the operation. The operation that began on Tuesday in the Assar area is still in progress, they said. 

The search operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police after the encounter started. White Knight Corps said earlier in the day," Search for the terrorists continues amidst a heavy firefight. 

One officer has been injured while leading the search party. War-like stores have been recovered as operations
