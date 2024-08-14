Doc murder: Assam hospital cancels advisory





SMCH's Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory, following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.





"The advisory issued earlier stands cancelled and a new advisory will be issued soon in this regard," Gupta said.





It was cancelled following protests from students who demanded enhanced security measures in the hospital. Gupta said that the advisory was issued to enhance the safety and security of women doctors, students and all healthcare workers on the campus. According to it, women doctors, students and staffers should generally avoid 'isolated, poorly lit and sparsely populated areas".

The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors and other staffers asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night.