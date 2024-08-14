RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Centre cuts short NSG DG's tenure, deputes him to AGMUT cadre
August 14, 2024  23:25
NSG director general Nalin Prabhat/Courtesy NSG online
The Union government on Wednesday curtailed the tenure of NSG director general Nalin Prabhat and ordered his deputation from the Andhra Pradesh cadre to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre. 

An order issued by the appointments committee of the cabinet said it was approving a proposal of the ministry of home affairs to "curtail" the tenure of the 1992-batch Indian Police Service as DG of the NSG. 

The ACC has also approved the "inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat, IPS from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines", the order stated. 

It is understood that the IPS officer could be given a new task. -- PTI
