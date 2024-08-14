Centre cuts short NSG DG's tenure, deputes him to AGMUT cadre





An order issued by the appointments committee of the cabinet said it was approving a proposal of the ministry of home affairs to "curtail" the tenure of the 1992-batch Indian Police Service as DG of the NSG.





The ACC has also approved the "inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat, IPS from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines", the order stated.





It is understood that the IPS officer could be given a new task. -- PTI

