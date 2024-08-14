BJP sweeps Panchayat polls in Tripura, wins 97% of seats





The voting for the remaining 29 per cent seats was held on August 8 and the counting ended on Tuesday. The party won 584 Gram Panchayats out of 606, 34 of 35 Panchayat Samities and eight out of eight Zilla Parishads, the official said.





The saffron party had won the both Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state in June. Out of 96 seats contested in eight Zilla Parishads, the BJP won 93 seats, while the Congress and CPI(M) emerged victorious in two and one seat respectively, State Election Commissioner Asit Kumar Das said.

The ruling BJP swept the three-tier Panchayat polls in Tripura, winning 97 per cent of seats, an official said on Wednesday. The BJP secured victory uncontested in 71 per cent of the seats in Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads.