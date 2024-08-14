RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


B'desh interim govt to try those involved in killings during students' movement in International Crimes Tri
August 14, 2024  16:20
Update: Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday said it will try those involved in the killings during the recent mass movement of the students against the Sheikh Hasina-led government in the International Crimes Tribunal. 

 "The interim government has taken preparations to investigate these incidents under the supervision of the United Nations (UN). The murders conducted within the period from July 1 to August 5 will be tried by the International Crimes Tribunal," Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency. 

 Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government on August 5, taking the death toll to 560 during the three weeks of violence which originated from a students' movement against a controversial quota system in jobs. 

 "We looked into the incidents of random firing and killings to find the fact whether there is the scope to prosecute it as a crime against humanity. We are working to try the July-August massacres under the International Criminal Tribunal Act 1973, (amended in 2009, and 2013). Under this Act, all those involved in the killings, those ordered them and those assisted them in various ways, can be brought to justice," Nazrul said.
