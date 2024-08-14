Autopsy report details Kolkata doctor's assault





It also stated that her death was homicidal and antemortem, negating some claims that she was raped after being murdered.





"Homicidal injuries are antemortem in nature with the indication of sexual penetration," the report said.





The time of the death could be between 3 am and 5 am, it said.





There were multiple external injuries, including on the lower and upper lips, nose, cheeks and lower jaw, said the report.





Injuries on the temporal bone of her skull and blood coagulation on its frontal portion were also mentioned.





Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who went through the report, claimed that it indicated multiple penetrations.





"The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," he said.





The report also said after being sexually assaulted, she was first throttled by applying pressure to her neck and then smothered to death. -- PTI

