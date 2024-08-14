RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After Himachal loss, Cong fields Abhishek Manu Singhvi for RS from T'gana
August 14, 2024  20:03
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi/File image
The Congress on Wednesday nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana. 

In an AICC press release, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Council of States from Telangana. 

"Congress president Malliarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-elections to the Council of States from Telangana," Venugopal stated. 

In February this year, Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh. 

Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for bye-election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Telangana and said the polling for this seat will be held on September 3. -- ANI
