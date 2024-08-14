After Himachal loss, Cong fields Abhishek Manu Singhvi for RS from T'gana





In an AICC press release, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Council of States from Telangana.





"Congress president Malliarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing bye-elections to the Council of States from Telangana," Venugopal stated.





In February this year, Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh.





Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for bye-election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Telangana and said the polling for this seat will be held on September 3. -- ANI

The Congress on Wednesday nominated Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.