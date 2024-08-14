RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Activist complains to PMO about wrong India map on MyGov portal
August 14, 2024  22:09
PM Modi launching MyGov website on July 26, 2014
A Mumbai-based activist on Wednesday claimed there was a discrepancy in the country's map on the Government of India's `MyGov' website, and he has written about the same to the Prime Minister's Office. 

In his complaint to the PMO, activist B N Kumar said that parts of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir were missing from the map provided on `mygov.in'. 

The PMO has registered the complaint, and as per the latest status, referred it to the concerned official as well as the CEO of MyGov, he said. 

Still, he felt sad that such a mistake should creep in, Kumar told PTI. 

"I feel sad, ahead of Independence Day," he said, adding that he also attached the correct map of Jammu and Kashmir with his complaint. 

As per the MyGov portal, it is a citizen-centric platform which "empowers people to connect with the government and contribute towards good governance." 

"MyGov has been established as Government of India's Citizen Engagement Platform which collaborates with multiple government bodies/ ministries to engage with citizens for policy formulation and seeks the opinion of people on issues/ topics of public interest and welfare," besides disseminating information about various schemes, it says.

-- PTI
