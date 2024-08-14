RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Abdominal symptoms can help detect early-stage ovarian cancer: Study
August 14, 2024  14:30
image
Testing for symptoms such as abdominal bloating, pain, or feeling full soon after beginning to eat can detect a fourth of the early-stage ovarian cancer cases, according to a new research. 

 Researchers said that when diagnosed through this method of 'symptom-triggered testing,' complete removal of the cancer cells through surgery was possible in about 60 per cent of the cases. 

 While previous evidence has suggested that ovarian cancer symptoms can start to show up anywhere between three months and three years before diagnosis, the researchers, including those at the University of Birmingham, UK, said these symptoms are often vague, making early detection difficult. For their study, published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, the researchers recruited over 1,700 women, who underwent symptom-triggered testing. 

Seven per cent of the women, or 119, were diagnosed with high grade serous ovarian cancer, which is the most common, aggressive, and lethal form of the disease. In most of these women, cancer did not hugely interfere with their daily lives, meaning they either were fully active, or were able to do everything but strenuous activities, the researchers said. About 90 per cent of the 119 women (aged 32-89 years) were post-menopausal.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pak umpire Aleem Dar recounts saddest day of his life
Pak umpire Aleem Dar recounts saddest day of his life

Dar stood in 145 Tests, 231 ODIs and 72 T20 Internationals in a career spanning from 2000 to 2023.

Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July
Wholesale inflation falls to 3-month low of 2.04% in July

Wholesale inflation fell to a 3-month low of 2.04 per cent in July on decline in prices of food items especially vegetables, government data released on Wednesday showed. The decline in wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in...

'India have every chance of making it a hat-trick'
'India have every chance of making it a hat-trick'

Ravi Shastri is tipping the side he had coached to continue their recent dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

8th Eco Census likely next year; data for 7th awaited
8th Eco Census likely next year; data for 7th awaited

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) has started preparations for the eighth Economic Census (EC), which is expected to be formally launched next year, sources told Business Standard, even as the results of the...

Pak to host 2nd Test vs B'desh without spectators
Pak to host 2nd Test vs B'desh without spectators

The PCB said the difficult decision had been taken due to the ongoing construction work at the venue

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances