Abdominal symptoms can help detect early-stage ovarian cancer: Study





Researchers said that when diagnosed through this method of 'symptom-triggered testing,' complete removal of the cancer cells through surgery was possible in about 60 per cent of the cases.





While previous evidence has suggested that ovarian cancer symptoms can start to show up anywhere between three months and three years before diagnosis, the researchers, including those at the University of Birmingham, UK, said these symptoms are often vague, making early detection difficult. For their study, published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer, the researchers recruited over 1,700 women, who underwent symptom-triggered testing.





Seven per cent of the women, or 119, were diagnosed with high grade serous ovarian cancer, which is the most common, aggressive, and lethal form of the disease. In most of these women, cancer did not hugely interfere with their daily lives, meaning they either were fully active, or were able to do everything but strenuous activities, the researchers said. About 90 per cent of the 119 women (aged 32-89 years) were post-menopausal.

Testing for symptoms such as abdominal bloating, pain, or feeling full soon after beginning to eat can detect a fourth of the early-stage ovarian cancer cases, according to a new research.