RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will take back funds if you don't vote for me: Maha MLA
August 13, 2024  17:37
Independent MLA Ravi Rana
Independent MLA Ravi Rana
Independent MLA Ravi Rana, who represents the Badnera assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Amravati district, has said he would take back the funds distributed to women under the 'Ladki Bahin' financial assistance scheme if they don't vote for him in the upcoming state polls. 
  
Rana, an ally of the Mahayuti government, made this comment during a public event in Amravati on Monday. But as he drew flak from the opposition parties over it, he claimed that he made the remark in jest.

Under the Eknath Shinde government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women in the state will be given Rs 1,500 per month. 

Rana said, "After elections, I will seek to increase the amount from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 (per month). I am your brother...But if you don't give your blessing now, I will take back the Rs 1,500 from your bank accounts."

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, asked whether the money distributed under the scheme belonged to Rana, the chief minister or the deputy chief ministers.

"It has been proven now that the scheme was announced with an eye on elections," he said.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, "If women are threatened like this...Do it and then see what I will do."

After the opposition targeted him over the remark, Rana on Tuesday said, "What I said was in humour. Women laughed when I said this. Opposition leaders unnecessarily made a hue and cry over it." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Kamala Doesn't Have Feelings For India'
'Kamala Doesn't Have Feelings For India'

'Never, not even once, has Kamala Harris said that she is Indian American. I know why.' 'From the Indian American community she can get maybe 1% percent votes. But if she says she's African American she gains about 20% votes.'

'Hope for favourable verdict': Vinesh's lawyer
'Hope for favourable verdict': Vinesh's lawyer

"Vinesh is a champion no matter what CAS' verdict is...": Wrestler's advocate Vidushpat Singhania

Atishi snubbed, Delhi LG picks Gahlot to hoist flag on I-Day
Atishi snubbed, Delhi LG picks Gahlot to hoist flag on I-Day

The choice that bypasses several other senior government leaders is likely to set a stage for another round of tussle between the AAP dispensation and the LG Secretariat.

Ponting warns India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ponting warns India ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India, who have returned victorious in both their previous Test assignments Down Under with identical margins of 2-1, will take on the world No.1 Australia in a five-Test series starting on November 22.

1st Time ISI Ex-Chief Faces Court Martial
1st Time ISI Ex-Chief Faces Court Martial

Former ISI DG Faiz Hameed's arrest sends a strong message to PTI supporters that Imran Khan's culpability for the May 9, 2023 violence could well be drawn within the purview of military courts, especially if General Hameed turns approver...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances