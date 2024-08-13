RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why coast guard planes are surveilling border more
August 13, 2024  14:08
Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft, ALH choppers and hovercraft are carrying out surveillance operations along the maritime boundary with Bangladesh to prevent an illegal influx into India in view of the present situation there, say Indian Coast Guard officials.

Sajeeb Wazed, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, refuted reports surfacing on social media regarding her resignation. Wazeb strongly denied the authenticity of the statement, asserting that the report attributed to his "mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated."

In a post on X, he wrote, "The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka."
