We don't comment...: Jaishankar on US poll results
August 13, 2024  23:20
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India has "every confidence" that it will be able to work with the next President of the United States, whoever occupies the Oval Office.
 
The US presidential election will be held later this year.
 
Responding to a question during a panel discussion at an event in New Delhi, Jaishankar also said in terms of the US election, "we generally don't comment on other people's elections, because we also hope others don't comment on ours".

"But, the American system will throw up its verdict, and I am not saying just as a formality, but if you look at the last 20 odd years, maybe a little bit more, for us, we have every confidence that we will be able to work with the President of the United States, whoever he or she will be," Jaishankar said.
 
Former US president Donald Trump is the Republican candidate against his Democratic rival and Vice President Kamala Harris.
 
Jaishankar, in his response, also said, "We like elections in this (India) country, we are holding them permanently, so we just been through one. And, by and large, our elections are real, in many ways, a test of candidates, public, of the system, and we continuously pass those tests, so this is a country where you will always see people supportive of the democratic process all over the world."
 
The event was the launch of the 'Indiaspora BCG Impact Report' in New Delhi.
 
The EAM when asked about his view of the world at present, said it would be "very grim forecast, for the next five years".
 
"If you ask me my view of the world, I am an optimistic person and generally tend to think of the solutions to problems rather than problems which come out of solutions. But, I would say with a great deal of sobriety that we are going through an exceptionally difficult period.
 
"If I were to say give a five-year forecast, it would be very grim forecast, for the next five years. And, I think, the answers are there, you have what you see happening in the Middle East, Ukraine, what you see happening in South East Asia, East Asia, the continued impact of the Covid," he said.
 
He also cited the kind of economic challenges being seen in the world, more and more countries struggling, their trade getting difficult, foreign exchange shortages, "so disruptions of various kinds, like what was happening in the Red Sea".
 
The Union minister underlined that climate events, they are not just news, they have globally created disruptions.
 
"So, if you connect all these dots and as me what do I see, I see frankly, a very, very challenging scenario. Which for me is a very big case for India-US ties," he added.
