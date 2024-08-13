RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
WB govt urges docs on strike to resume work
August 13, 2024  16:06
Patients wait for hours on end outside a govt hospital
Patients wait for hours on end outside a govt hospital
Stating that healthcare services have been affected due to the ongoing ceasework by junior doctors over the last few days, the West Bengal government on Tuesday appealed to them to resume work and restore normalcy for the welfare of the common people. 

 Health Secretary N S Nigam reiterated that the state government is committed to a transparent investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. He also emphasised that the state government "upholds the dignity of the medical professionals". 

"In the last few days, services have been badly affected across the state due to the absence of the resident doctors. We are receiving complaints from patients regarding unavailability of timely emergency care in some hospitals," Nigam said. 

 "We appeal to all the agitating doctors to consider the commitment of the state to proper investigation and also proper arrangements (for security of doctors). They must return to work," he said. 

"The state government upholds the dignity of the medical professionals in the highest order and requests that normalcy in patient services should also be restored immediately for the welfare of the people of the state," Nigam said. 

Nigam, while talking about the incident, added, "The government condemns the extremely unfortunate incident which has happened at the RGKMH. We strongly condemn it. We are fully committed to proper investigation." 

 The CP (Commissioner of Police) is personally supervising the investigation and an SIT has been formed, he said. "We will ensure the highest form of punishment for the culprit. The parents of the victim are being regularly updated on the progress of the investigation. Due to the promptness of the police, the culprit was arrested within 12 hours of the incident," he added. 

 Junior doctors across West Bengal continued ceasework on Tuesday protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and demanding justice for her.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Calcutta HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI
Calcutta HC transfers Kolkata 'rape' and murder case to CBI

The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by Tuesday evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.

Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%; HDFC Bank drags

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled nearly 700 points to sink below the 79,000 level on Tuesday, extending its losses for the second straight day due to selling pressure in HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC amid fresh foreign capital outflows. The...

Dera chief granted 21-day furlough
Dera chief granted 21-day furlough

During his temporary release period, Singh will go to the Dera ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, they further said.

Amrit Udyan Gears Up To Welcome Visitors
Amrit Udyan Gears Up To Welcome Visitors

The iconic Amrit Udyan inside the President's estate will be opened for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024.

Yunus meets Bangladeshi Hindus amid attacks on temples, houses
Yunus meets Bangladeshi Hindus amid attacks on temples, houses

Muhammad Yunus urged the people to "exercise patience" before judging his government's role.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances