'Vicky donor' doesn't have legal right to be baby's father: HC
August 13, 2024  15:47
Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor
A sperm or egg donor has no legal right on the child and cannot claim to be its biological parent, the Bombay High Court held on Tuesday while allowing a 42-year-old woman visitation rights to her five-year-old twin daughters. 

 The woman, in her plea, said her daughters, born via surrogacy, were living with her husband and younger sister, who was the egg donor. The petitioner's husband had claimed since his sister-in-law was the egg donor, she had a legitimate right to be called a biological parent of the twins and that his wife had no right over them. 

 A single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav, however, refused to accept this contention, citing that though the petitioner's younger sister was the egg donor, she has no legitimate right to claim that she is a biological parent of the twins. 

 The court said the role of the younger sister is that of an egg donor, rather, a voluntary donor, and at the most, she may qualify to be a genetic mother and nothing more. An advocate appointed to assist the court in the matter informed it that since the estranged couple's surrogacy agreement took place in 2018 when the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021 had not come into force, the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2005 would regulate the agreement. As per a rule of the guidelines, the donor and the surrogate mother have to relinquish all parental rights, the court noted, adding that in the present case, the twins would be the daughters of the petitioner and her husband.
