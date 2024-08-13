The image which made Musk endorse Trump





During the interview, after X owner asked, "how was the shooting like for you like?", Trump responded to it, saying that the shooting was "not pleasant" and it was a very hard hit.





"It was a hard hit. It was very, I guess you would say, surreal, but it wasn't surreal. You know, I was telling somebody, you have instances like this ... where you feel it's a surreal situation. And I never felt that way. I knew immediately that it was a bullet," Trump said of the moment when he said the bullet hit his ear," the former US President told Musk in a conversation on X.





Trump further stated that the moment he went down after being hit by a bullet, the only question which was in his mind was: "How many were killed?"





"Because we had a massive crowd there -- a tremendous thousands and thousands of people. ... So I said, 'How many people have been killed?' Because I knew there were other shots being fired," he went on to say.





Meanwhile, Musk said that the reason he endorsed Trump's presidential campaign was because of his reaction to the assassination attempt campaign rally in Pennsylvania last month, calling Trump pumping his fists "just incredibly inspiring," reported CNN.

