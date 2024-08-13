Suspicious movement noticed in J-K's Anantnag

The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district entered the fourth day as search teams noticed some suspicious movement in the Ahlan Gagarmandu forest early Tuesday and opened "probing fire", officials said.

However, there was no further firing from either side as the search operations continued, they added.

Additional security personnel were pressed into combing operations to flush out the terrorists hiding in the forest area, the officials said.

V K Birdi, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, told reporters here that the anti-terror operation was still going on in the region.

Three persons, including two soldiers, were killed in a fire exchange with terrorists Anantnag on August 10, following which a massive manhunt has been launched in the Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area in the Kokernag belt to eliminate them.

The firefight started on Saturday evening during a cordon and search operation that was initiated by the security forces based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of terrorists in the remote forest.

According to officials, a group of terrorists -- believed to be three to four in number -- opened fire at the joint search parties comprising Army personnel, including para commandos, and local police.

In the ensuing gun battle, six Army personnel and two civilians were hurt, officials said, adding the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where two soldiers -- Havildar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance Naik Praveen Sharma -- succumbed shortly after arrival.

This encounter is a grim reminder of a similar operation in Kokernag last September, during which four security personnel, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish and Deputy SP Humayun Bhat were killed in the week-long engagement with terrorists.