RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Soldier stripped, assaulted in police custody in Raj
August 13, 2024  00:41
File image
File image
An army soldier was stripped and assaulted in police custody in Jaipur, Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Monday after he visited the Shipra Path police station where he rebuked the cops over the alleged incident and raised the matter with the director general of police. 

A sub-inspector and three constables have been shunted out and an inquiry has been ordered, DGP UR Sahoo said. 

The DGP said that the police had raided an illegal hookah bar the previous night where they apprehended some people and the soldier was among them. 

"One sub-inspector and three constables have been shunted to police lines by the Jaipur police commissioner and an inquiry has been ordered," the DGP said. 

Rajasthan's Sainik Kalyan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who has served in the Army, reached the police station and questioned the conduct of the cops. 

"A very sad incident came to my knowledge where a soldier, who is serving in Kashmir and is visiting here, was stripped by some police personnel and beaten with sticks. He was made to sit in the middle of the people and some policemen made him repeat that the police is the baap of the Indian Army," Rathore told reporters. 

"I have been in uniform and I respect Rajasthan police. This is a matter of great sadness and it shows the disgusting mentality of those two-three persons who did this," he said and expressed confidence that Rajasthan police will take strict action against such elements. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Special central law must to curb attacks on medical staff: IMA
Special central law must to curb attacks on medical staff: IMA

The association said that 25 states have laws on attacks on doctors and hospitals but these are mostly ineffective on the ground and do not serve the purpose of deterrence.

Deshmukh told me extorted funds routed to Maha NCP chief: Ex-cop Param Bir
Deshmukh told me extorted funds routed to Maha NCP chief: Ex-cop Param Bir

Singh asserted that Deshmukh set a staggering collection target of Rs 100 crore for his officers, specifically from Mumbai, while also discussing plans to target key opposition figures, including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis...

Kolkata doctor murder accused addicted to violent porn: Police
Kolkata doctor murder accused addicted to violent porn: Police

During the investigation, it was found that he had a history of physically abusing his wives, he said.

India's democratic dividend running out, points out new data
India's democratic dividend running out, points out new data

The report highlights that India's population in 2036 is expected to be more feminine compared to the 2011 population, as reflected in the sex ratio which is projected to increase from 943 in 2011 to 952 by 2036, highlighting a positive...

Grappling with emotional, mental burnout, Anshu takes short break
Grappling with emotional, mental burnout, Anshu takes short break

Anshu secured a Paris Games quota from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in April this year. Two months later, she won a silver medal at the Budapest Ranking Series.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances