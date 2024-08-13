RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder
August 13, 2024  09:34
Dr Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government
"The dominance of her party also meant that the institutions became lopsided -- whether it was the bureaucracy or the courts or the military.

"She centralised power to the extent that you would see her representatives or her party office bearers having overly represented in these institutions.

"That perhaps would have been the biggest blunder that she committed," says Harsh V Pant -- Professor of International Relations at the King's India Institute at King's College London and Vice President -- Studies and Foreign Policy at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi discusses the fall of Sheikh Hasina, how the political volatility and the rise of Islamic fundamentalism could impact Bangladesh's relationship with India, and why India should ensure a safe haven for the ousted Hasina.

The first part of an illuminating interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com. Read it here. 
